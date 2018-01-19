Muskogee Police Bust Counterfeit Money, Check Operation - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Muskogee Police Bust Counterfeit Money, Check Operation

Posted: Updated:
Muskogee Police provided this photo of some of the items seized. Muskogee Police provided this photo of some of the items seized.
Booking photo of Ricky Banks provided by the Muskogee County Jail. Booking photo of Ricky Banks provided by the Muskogee County Jail.
MUSKOGEE, Oklahoma -

Muskogee Police say they busted a counterfeit money and check operation.

Officers served a search warrant in the 2400 block of North 32nd on Thursday, January 18, 2018 after a tip that a man who lived there was printing checks and money.

Police arrested Ricky Banks, 40. They say there was a 4-year-old child in the home who was turned over to the Department of Human Services.

Police say the found all the equipment needed to make counterfeit checks and money. They say they'd been getting reports of counterfeit cash being used at businesses in Muskogee over the last several weeks.

Muskogee Police contacted the U.S. Secret Service to help in the investigation.

They booked Banks on complaints of possession of counterfeit money, drug possession and child endangerment.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.