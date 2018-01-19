Muskogee Police Bust Counterfeit Money, Check Operation

Booking photo of Ricky Banks provided by the Muskogee County Jail.

Muskogee Police provided this photo of some of the items seized.

Muskogee Police say they busted a counterfeit money and check operation.

Officers served a search warrant in the 2400 block of North 32nd on Thursday, January 18, 2018 after a tip that a man who lived there was printing checks and money.

Police arrested Ricky Banks, 40. They say there was a 4-year-old child in the home who was turned over to the Department of Human Services.

Police say the found all the equipment needed to make counterfeit checks and money. They say they'd been getting reports of counterfeit cash being used at businesses in Muskogee over the last several weeks.

Muskogee Police contacted the U.S. Secret Service to help in the investigation.

They booked Banks on complaints of possession of counterfeit money, drug possession and child endangerment.