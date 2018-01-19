Armed Robbery, Shooting At East Tulsa Restaurant, Police Say

Tulsa police have a suspect in custody after an armed robbery and shooting in east Tulsa.

Officers responded to a Chinese buffet near Admiral and Sheridan Friday night around 8 p.m.

Police say the suspect came in with a gun and demanded cash.

The employee complied, but the suspect didn't feel the employee was moving fast enough, so the suspect shot the employee in the leg, reports say.

Police say the suspect then ran but was arrested a few minutes later at a nearby car wash.

The shooting victim was taken to a hospital by EMSA with a leg wound that police say is not believed to be life-threatening.