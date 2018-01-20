Young Girl In Hospital After Muskogee Apartment Fire

A young girl was life-flighted to a Tulsa hospital after an apartment fire in Muskogee.

The fire marshal says the child, he believes is six-years-old, is at Hillcrest Hospital being treated for nonlife-threatening burns to 30 percent of her body.

Firefighters believe the fire was accidental and caused by an overloaded outlet.

The fire marshal says three apartments are a total loss but some are salvageable.

8:10 a.m.: Firefighters are still on scene at the Village East Apartments assessing the damage.