Young Girl In Hospital After Muskogee Apartment Fire

MUSKOGEE, Oklahoma -

A young girl was life-flighted to a Tulsa hospital after an apartment fire in Muskogee.

The fire marshal says the child, he believes is six-years-old, is at Hillcrest Hospital being treated for nonlife-threatening burns to 30 percent of her body. 

Firefighters believe the fire was accidental and caused by an overloaded outlet.

The fire marshal says three apartments are a total loss but some are salvageable. 

8:10 a.m.: Firefighters are still on scene at the Village East Apartments assessing the damage. 

