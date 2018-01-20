Man Dies After Getting Hit By Car In Sand Springs, Police Say

Police say a man is dead after being hit by a car in Sand Springs.

Police and fire crews responded to Highway 97 at 41st Street Saturday night on a call saying a pedestrian had been hit by a car.

The driver of the car, along with witnesses, told police that the man, 42, darted out in front of the car, which was traveling southbound.

Southbound Highway 97 is closed from 41st to 38th. Northbound is down to one lane in that same stretch.

Police say to avoid the area while they work the scene.

Those involved have yet to be identified.