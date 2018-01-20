Man Dies After Getting Hit By Car In Sand Springs, Police Say - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Man Dies After Getting Hit By Car In Sand Springs, Police Say

Posted: Updated:
PRATTVILLE, Oklahoma -

Police say a man is dead after being hit by a car in Sand Springs.

Police and fire crews responded to Highway 97 at 41st Street Saturday night on a call saying a pedestrian had been hit by a car. 

The driver of the car, along with witnesses, told police that the man, 42, darted out in front of the car, which was traveling southbound. 

Southbound Highway 97 is closed from 41st to 38th. Northbound is down to one lane in that same stretch.

Police say to avoid the area while they work the scene.  

Those involved have yet to be identified. 

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.