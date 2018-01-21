Government Shutdown Impacts Wichita Mountain Visitors - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Government Shutdown Impacts Wichita Mountain Visitors

COMANCHE COUNTY, Oklahoma -

Many Oklahomans are being left disappointed after trying to visit the Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge this weekend.

It's all because of that shutdown in Washington.

The visitors center was closed and the gates to drive up Mount Scott were locked.

One woman planned to show her photography to a director, so she could potentially be showcased at the center.

But that didn't happen. 

"We were both expecting that she would be here and that I would be able to get these pictures today, but the visitor center is closed apparently," said visitor Melina Maloukis. 

Friends of the Wichitas posted on Facebook saying due to the government shutdown they would not be giving guided tours and that guests would have to hike on their own.

