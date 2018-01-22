Oklahoma Barber Gets Dream Client

The barber for all of the stars of Oklahoma sports, Jack Walker is a Boynton, Oklahoma native.

Name an Oklahoma City Thunder player, or a Dodger, or a Sooner. Walker has earned their trust.

"Just staying humble about it. To get that call, it never gets old, it's an exciting feeling," Walker said.

So, just how did Walker get what many would think is a dream job? Well, his journey started in the Army. He served two tours in Iraq in 2003 and 2005, where he honed his craft

"Cutting hair over there kinda boosted morale of the soldiers because we're away from home. When our guys got their haircut, changed their mood," he said.

Walker moved back to Oklahoma and then the breakthrough.

"The break came whenever I cut the hair for the chaplain of the Thunder and one of the players, Jeremy Lamb, saw his haircut. It went from Anthony Morrow, Serge Ibaka, DJ Augustin, so on … when I got the call from Jeremy, it was like divine appointment,” Walker said.

It eventually led to MVP Russell Westbrook. Walker sees a different side of Russ at any time of day.

"I think Russ called me one morning at like 7:30 in the morning and was like ‘Yo! You Up?’ We talk about his reading rooms and all his community work he's done, we kinda talk about that and things off the court," Walker said.

Walker calls his business Blessed Blades and his client list are all our favorites.

"It was a mixture of my faith and what I do … It's always an honor to cut those guys. P.G., he's like the most laid back person in the world, Roberson, he's the same way," Walker said.

"I let them know about my past, my mistakes, and kind of opens the door to talk about anything they've been through," he said.

He mostly cuts at the Thunder practice facility or a private suite. Or, in cases like this week, the Juice Radio Show in Tulsa.