Owners Of Tulsa's Remington Tower Plan To Reopen Building - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Owners Of Tulsa's Remington Tower Plan To Reopen Building

Posted: Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma -

The owners of Tulsa's Remington Tower say they plan to repair and reopen the building after it was hit by a tornado back in August.

The owners say there is no timeline for when repairs will start.  

The tenants have been released from their leases and can move if they want, but the owners don't expect to have the building torn down.

1/17/2018 Related Story: Remington Tower Releases Tenants From Leases

"It'll be sad to lose it it's the tallest building on that side of town it sits up on the hill you can see it from just about anywhere from Tulsa it's got some great views of Tulsa," said David Reed.

Multiple windows were broken and parts of the building were damaged, when the tower took a direct hit from an EF-2 tornado.

8/17/2017 Related Story: Remington Tower Tenants Get First Look Inside Businesses Since Tornado

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.