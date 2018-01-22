Owners Of Tulsa's Remington Tower Plan To Reopen Building

The owners of Tulsa's Remington Tower say they plan to repair and reopen the building after it was hit by a tornado back in August.

The owners say there is no timeline for when repairs will start.

The tenants have been released from their leases and can move if they want, but the owners don't expect to have the building torn down.

"It'll be sad to lose it it's the tallest building on that side of town it sits up on the hill you can see it from just about anywhere from Tulsa it's got some great views of Tulsa," said David Reed.

Multiple windows were broken and parts of the building were damaged, when the tower took a direct hit from an EF-2 tornado.

