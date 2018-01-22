Stanley Majors' Murder Trial Scheduled To Begin

Jury selection is expected to begin Monday in the trial of a man charged in the shooting death of his Tulsa neighbor.

In December, a judge ruled 63-year Stanley Majors was competent to stand trial in the death of Khalid Jabara in August of last year.

The Tulsa County District Attorney's office says on Monday, a judge is going to call 65 potential jurors. They will spend part of the day filling out jury questionnaires.

The DA's office say it could be late next week before a jury is seated.