Sallisaw Officer Fires Weapon During Traffic Stop

Sallisaw Police say an officer fired his weapon during a traffic stop late Sunday near the Sequoyah Memorial Hospital.

KFSM, the CBS affiliate in Fort Smith, says the shooting happened at the corner of Harriet Place and North Harriet Street on the north side of the hospital's campus.

Police did not say what caused the traffic stop to escalate or if the suspect involved was injured in the shooting.

The Oklahoma State Bureau Of Investigations has now been called in to take over that investigation.