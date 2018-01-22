Pork Chop With Whipped Potatoes A& Roasted Radishes - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Pork Chop With Whipped Potatoes A& Roasted Radishes

Ingredients:

  • 2 Twelve oz pork chop seasoned with salt & Pepper and breaded in sour dough bread crumbs
  • 2 Tbsp butter
  • 1 tsp minced garlic
  • ¼ tsp red pepper flakes
  • ¼ cup basil leaved minced
  • zest of 1 lemon
  • ¼ cup Parmesan cheese shredded
  • ½ cup heavy cream
  • salt & pepper to taste

Directions:

  1. Sear the breaded pork chops in butter until browned on both sides. Then bake in 400 degree oven for approximately 10 minutes or until internal temperature of 145 degrees.
  2. In a sauce pan, combine butter, lemon zest, garlic & red pepper flakes.
  3. Once butter is melted stir in cream and warm.
  4. Then add cheese and basil stir a little longer.
  5. Season with salt and pepper and pour sauce over pork chop.
  6. Serve pork chop with whipped potatoes and roasted radishes.
  7. To make roasted radishes, simply cut radishes in ½ and toss in EVOO, salt & pepper. Bake at 350 for approximately 20 minutes or until soft & sweet.

