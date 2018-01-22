One Person Shot, Killed Following Tulsa Police Standoff

Tulsa homicide detectives are investigating a fatal shooting that took place after a police pursuit Monday afternoon.

Police confirmed a 15-minute chase with a man armed with a shotgun ended at a home near Pine and Tacoma. A large number of police responded to the area, forming a perimeter around the home which is north of downtown and west of the Tisdale Parkway.

Officers were in a standoff for a little over an hour. An officer told News On 6 the man held a shotgun to his own head but continued to communicate with police.

Shots were heard around 3 p.m., and TPD confirmed one person had been shot. The man was pronounced dead at the hospital. Officers said the suspect accidentally shot himself in the shoulder while trying to get into a home.

Police said the man came around the side of the house when officers used non-lethal and lethal force.

Crime scene tape went up around the home, and the homicide unit arrived around 3:15 p.m.

Police are trying to determine if the man lived there or knew people who did. They said the tags on the car match the address of the house.

The man has not been identified but police said he was in his 40s and was wanted on a weapons charge.