Green Country Businesses Talk Impact Of Government Shutdown

TULSA, Oklahoma -

U.S. government employees will go back to work Tuesday morning after a nearly three-day shutdown.

President Trump signed a funding bill Monday that will keep the government operating, But only through February 8.

Green Country businesses are already feeling an impact.

One of the businesses described the shutdown saying when the government shuts down in a community with so many federal recreation areas it hurts them tremendously.

The showdown in Washington hit too close to home for area businesses.

"A lot of boat ramps got closed today,” said Earl Groves, chief of operations for the U.S. Army Core of Engineers. “We'll close some more tomorrow unless things change.”

And things did change.

Both the House and Senate passed legislation to reopen the government. The shutdown not only affected prospective visitors but also put a halt to repairs.

"With the employees furloughed, we can’t be out there making those repairs that were impacted during the spring floods, not so much in the summer,” said Groves. “Hopefully, this will all work out.”

And although some sites are closed during the winter, others are usually open. The shutdown also affects communities near those recreation areas for a simple reason. When those areas are shut down, fewer people come to town.

"It slows down business here, like here at the store we have less fuel sales and less snack sales,” said IN-N-OUT Food Store cashier Barbie Brisbin.

Over the past several days, during the shutdown, fewer fisherman headed out on the water.

"We sell bait here and there's been a decline in here ever since they had that shutdown, a lot of unhappy people here in Mannford,” said Brisbin.

Now that President Trump signed the bill, business will resume Tuesday.

"If things go right, we'll be ready to invite the public back out to all the parks,” said Groves.

It’s important to note that if the federal government shuts down next month, parks and recreation areas leased to a county a city or a state will remain open. 

