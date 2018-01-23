Tulsa's 'Love Your Block' Neighborhood Grants Awarded

Six Tulsa neighborhoods are getting $1,000 each for revitalization projects. It's part of the city's "Love Your Block" program.

The six neighborhoods chosen will complete their projects by June, 2018. The city says the type of work involved ranges from tree planting, murals to building restoration.

"These projects will improve the quality of life in neighborhoods and work toward our long term goal to reduce blight and its detrimental impacts on the health and safety of neighborhoods," said Mayor G.T. Bynum.

The grant recipients are:

Longview Lake Estates

Kendall-Whittier Neighborhood Association

Northgate Action Group

River West Resident Council

Thousand Oaks Neighborhood Association

Tracy Park Neighborhood

The Cities of Service organization funded the grants.