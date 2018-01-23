Bridge Repairs To Close Sand Springs Highway - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Bridge Repairs To Close Sand Springs Highway

SAND SPRINGS, Oklahoma -

If you drive Highway 412 between Tulsa and Sand Springs, get ready for some delays.  

The Oklahoma Department of Transportation says the highway will be closed at 65th West Avenue in both directions starting Friday, January 26th at 7 p.m.

That's so crews can continue to make repairs to the bridge after a truck hit it on November 16th, 2017.

Traffic will be detoured to the off and on ramps around the closure.

All lanes are scheduled to reopen on Monday, January 29th at 6 a.m.

