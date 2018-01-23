Bridge Repairs To Close Sand Springs Highway

The National Tsunami Center has canceled a tsunami warning that was triggered by a powerful earthquake off the coast of Alaska.More >>
The National Tsunami Center has canceled a tsunami warning that was triggered by a powerful earthquake off the coast of Alaska.More >>
OG&E crews are helping get power back on to the island of Puerto Rico. New video posted on the Oklahoma utility's Facebook page shows the workers switching on the lights.More >>
OG&E crews are helping get power back on to the island of Puerto Rico. New video posted on the Oklahoma utility's Facebook page shows the workers switching on the lights.More >>
Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.
Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.
Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.
Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!
Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.
How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.
News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.
Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.
Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!