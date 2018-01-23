Man Sought After Tulsa Armed Robbery Attempt

Police are looking for a man they say tried to rob a Tulsa convenience store late Monday.

The store is located at the corner of East Apache and North Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. Police say the man armed with a handgun went into the store at about 11:45 p.m.

They say something happened and that man ran back outside. Officers searched the area around the store, but could not find him.

Police say a store employee was not injured in the robbery attempt.