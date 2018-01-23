Tsunami Alerts Canceled After Earthquake Off Alaskan Coast

The National Tsunami Center has canceled a tsunami warning that was triggered by a powerful earthquake off the coast of Alaska.

Mickey Varnadao, a computer specialist with the warning center in Palmer, Alaska, said early Tuesday that an advisory remains in effect for parts of Alaska, from Kodiak Island to Prince William Sound.

Watches have been canceled for British Columbia in Canada, Washington, Oregon, California and Hawaii.

Officials in Japan say there is no tsunami threat there.

A magnitude 7.9 earthquake off Alaska's Kodiak Island prompted the warning.

The strong earthquake was recorded about 175 miles southeast of Kodiak Island early Tuesday morning.

The quake was initially registered as a magnitude 8.2, but has since been downgraded.

Warnings from the National Weather Service sent to cellphones in Alaska warned: "Emergency Alert. Tsunami danger on the coast. Go to high ground or move inland." Kodiak officials warned residents to evacuate if they lived in low-lying areas.

People reported on social media that the quake was felt hundreds of miles away, in Anchorage.

"If you are located in this coastal area, move inland to higher ground," the Anchorage Office of Emergency Management said. "Tsunami warnings mean that a tsunami with significant inundation is possible or is already occurring. Tsunamis are a series of waves dangerous many hours after initial arrival time. The first wave may not be the largest."

