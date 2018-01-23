Two Bills Proposed To Combat Sexual Violence In State

The Oklahoma Supreme Court says oil and natural gas companies can be sued when workers are injured or killed on the job, striking down part of a state law exempting them from such lawsuits.More >>
Geologists matching rocks from opposite sides of the globe have found that part of Australia was once attached to North America 1.7 billion years ago.
Authorities say at least five students were shot Tuesday morning at a southwestern Kentucky high school. One person is confirmed dead, according to the governor.
The five men who are missing and presumed dead after a drilling rig explosion near Quinton were identified in a news conference Tuesday morning.
