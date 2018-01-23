At Least Five Shot At Kentucky High School

Authorities say at least five people were shot Tuesday morning at a southwestern Kentucky high school. A suspect in the incident at Marshall County High School in Benton, Kentucky, has been apprehended, according to officials with Marshall County Emergency Management.

Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin tweeted soon after the incident that at least one of the victims died as a result of the shooting, but said there is "much yet unknown" as first responders continue to operate at the school. Kentucky State Police have confirmed one dead.

Kentucky Rep. James Comer told CBSN the shooter in custody is a student.

Tragic shooting at Marshall County HS...Shooter is in custody, one confirmed fatality, multiple others wounded...Much yet unknown...Please do not speculate or spread hearsay...Let’s let the first responders do their job and be grateful that they are there to do it for us... — Governor Matt Bevin (@GovMattBevin) January 23, 2018

Authorities say seven people have been taken to hospitals. Darlene Lynn of Marshall County Emergency Management tells CBS News that some of the wounded were flown by helicopter for medical treatment. Four patients were transported by medical helicopter to Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, LifeFlight spokesperson Jerry Jones told CBS Nashville affiliate WTVF.Their ages and extent of their injuries were unknown.

Nearly 100 children ran out of Marshall County High School seeking safety, said Mitchell Garland, who rushed outside of his business when he heard about the shooting.

"They was running and crying and screaming," Garland told the Associated Press. "They was just kids running down the highway. They were trying to get out of there."

A half-dozen ambulances and numerous police cars converged on the school. Officers in black fatigues carrying assault rifles showed up as well. Federal authorities also responded, and Gov. Matt Bevin ran out of the Capitol to rush to the school. Parents left their cars on both sides of an adjacent road, desperately trying to find their children.

Kentucky State Police Detective Jody Cash said during a phone interview on CBSN that the "situation is secure and is no longer active." Authorities have no reason to think there are any other suspects.

Cash confirmed that one suspect is in custody at the campus, which is staffed by a school resource officer, but could not give details about that suspect. It is not clear if any staff were among the victims.

A Marshall County deputy apprehended the shooter, according to state police. The FBI is en route to the scene.

The Marshall County Tribune-Courier reports students were being bused late Tuesday morning to nearby North Marshall Middle School, where parents could pick them up.

A Marshall County Schools staffer reached by phone told CBS News the school's superintendent is expected to release a statement shortly.

"This is a tremendous tragedy and speaks to the heartbreak present in our communities," Bevin said in a statement released on Twitter. "It is unbelievable that this would happen in a small, close-knit community like Marshall County. As there is still much unknown, I encourage people to love on each other at this time. Do not speculate, but come alongside each other in support and allow the facts to come out."

Marshall County High School is about 30 minutes from Heath High School in Paducah, Kentucky, where a 1997 mass shooting killed three and injured five. Michael Carneal, then 14, opened fire there about two years before the fatal attack at Columbine High School in Colorado, ushering in an era when mass school shootings have become much more common.

The town is about 170 miles from Louisville, and reports are just coming in. Congressman James Comer also used Twitter to express his thoughts on the shooting:

My thoughts & prayers go out to the students & faculty at Marshall County High School where there has been a tragic school shooting. — James Comer (@KYComer) January 23, 2018

Meanwhile, in the small North Texas town of Italy, a 15-year-old girl was recovering Tuesday after police said she was shot by a 16-year-old classmate in her high school cafeteria on Monday, sending dozens of students scrambling for safety.

The scene of Tuesday's shooting was chaotic, with parents and students rushing around trying to find each other, said Dusty Kornbacher, who owns a nearby floral shop.

"All the parking lots were full with parents and kids hugging each other and crying and nobody really knowing what was going on," Kornbacher said.

Barry Mann said his 14-year-old son was put on a bus and taken to another school for him to pick up.

"He gave me a call as soon as he run out the door and I didn't know what was happening to him," he told the AP. "It sounded like his heart was in his throat."

Garland said his son, a 16-year-old sophomore, jumped into someone's car and sped away before reaching his office.

"Everyone is just scared. Just terrified for their kids," Garland said. "We're a small town and we know a lot of the kids."