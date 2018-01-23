RSU Student Dies After Being Found Unresponsive In Residence Hal - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

RSU Student Dies After Being Found Unresponsive In Residence Hall

Posted: Updated:
By: Dee Duren, NewsOn6.com
Connect
Rugina Irving photo from her Facebook page. Rugina Irving photo from her Facebook page.

A 28-year-old student at Rogers State University died Monday after being found unresponsive in a hallway of a dormitory, according to the school's Facebook page.

Rugina Irving was a junior and fine arts student from Vinita. She lived on campus at a residence hall after transferring to RSU in 2016.

Rogers State University Facebook Page

The school's post said they met with her family on Monday afternoon at a Claremore hospital. Her cause of death will be determined by the medical examiner, but the school said there were no signs of physical trauma.

"Our hearts go out to Rugina’s family in their time of loss, as well as those at RSU who knew her as a student and a friend," the post said.

Any students who need grief counseling can call Nikki Phillip at 918-343-7845.

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.