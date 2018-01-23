RSU Student Dies After Being Found Unresponsive In Residence Hall

A 28-year-old student at Rogers State University died Monday after being found unresponsive in a hallway of a dormitory, according to the school's Facebook page.

Rugina Irving was a junior and fine arts student from Vinita. She lived on campus at a residence hall after transferring to RSU in 2016.

Rogers State University Facebook Page

The school's post said they met with her family on Monday afternoon at a Claremore hospital. Her cause of death will be determined by the medical examiner, but the school said there were no signs of physical trauma.

"Our hearts go out to Rugina’s family in their time of loss, as well as those at RSU who knew her as a student and a friend," the post said.

Any students who need grief counseling can call Nikki Phillip at 918-343-7845.