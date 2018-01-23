Wagyu Gourmet Burger - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Wagyu Gourmet Burger

Posted: Updated:

Ingredients:

2 pounds ground Wagyu or Akaushi                

1 red onion, finely chopped                            

1 heaped tablespoon Dijon mustard

1 tablespoon olive oil                                    

1 tablespoon Joe’s Steak Maker    

1 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper         

1 handful Parmesan, grated                      

Burger bun, toasted on the grill

Your favorite garnishes for burgers including; mustard, mayonnaise, lettuce,tomato and pickles 

Directions:

Have your butcher coarse grind the Wagyu beef. 

Fire up the grill and use pecan chips in your gas grill or pacan chunks on your charcoal grill.

In a frying pan slowly clarify the onion in olive oil for about 5 minutes until softened, but not colored.  This adds sweetness to the burger.

Add the onion to the meat.  Add parmesan, Dijon mustard, Joe’s Steak Maker, and black pepper.

Shape the meat into 1” thick patties.  Let the flavors marry in the refrigerator for 1 hour.

Grill for about 8 to 10 minutes, turning occasionally.

Serve on a toasted bun with your favorite garnishing for your burger

Special Features

Food

Looking for a great recipe? Find it now & see how it?s all made by watching recipe videos.

Health News

Find the latest health headlines & videos, plus get tips for healthy living.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on The News On 6? Find it here!

Newsletters

Sign up now to receive news, weather, recipes and more from NewsOn6.com

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured on NewsOn6.com

  • Dessert

    Find decadent dessert recipes that are sure to satisfy your sweet tooth.

  • Drinks

    Need a drink recipe? Find the drink you need here.

  • Healthy Cooking

    Live a healthier lifestyle with these healthy cooking recipes.

  • Seafood

    Vary your dinner menu with these easy seafood recipes.

  • Vegetarian

    Thinking about going vegetarian? Try some of these tasty recipes!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.