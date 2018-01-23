Wagyu Gourmet Burger

Ingredients:

2 pounds ground Wagyu or Akaushi

1 red onion, finely chopped

1 heaped tablespoon Dijon mustard

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 tablespoon Joe’s Steak Maker

1 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

1 handful Parmesan, grated

Burger bun, toasted on the grill

Your favorite garnishes for burgers including; mustard, mayonnaise, lettuce,tomato and pickles

Directions:

Have your butcher coarse grind the Wagyu beef.

Fire up the grill and use pecan chips in your gas grill or pacan chunks on your charcoal grill.

In a frying pan slowly clarify the onion in olive oil for about 5 minutes until softened, but not colored. This adds sweetness to the burger.

Add the onion to the meat. Add parmesan, Dijon mustard, Joe’s Steak Maker, and black pepper.

Shape the meat into 1” thick patties. Let the flavors marry in the refrigerator for 1 hour.

Grill for about 8 to 10 minutes, turning occasionally.

Serve on a toasted bun with your favorite garnishing for your burger