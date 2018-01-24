Stolen SUV Spray-Painted Black, Recovered After Tulsa Chase

Police arrest a man after they say he led officers on a chase across Tulsa in a stolen SUV. They say the SUV had been spray-painted black.

The driver was identified as 21-year-old Tomas Rose.

Police say the SUV was apparently stolen several weeks ago and had been spray-painted and a letter "E" on vehicle's license plate had been altered so it looked more like an "F."

Just before 1:40 a.m. Wednesday, a police officer tried to stop a 2004 Hyundai Santa Fe at a traffic light in the 3300 block of East Independence. Instead of stopping, police say Rose sped off. The chase ended in the 4000 block of East King Street after the driver hit a tree.

Police say both Tomas Rose and a passenger got out and ran.

Sgt. Brett Bilyeu says Rose was found hiding behind a nearby house by a K9 officer. After EMSA paramedics checked him out for a dog bite, he was taken to the hospital before being booked into the Tulsa County jail.

The passenger, a woman has not been found.