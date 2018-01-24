Osage County Crash Victims May Have Been In Car For Hours - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Osage County Crash Victims May Have Been In Car For Hours

Posted: Updated:
OSAGE COUNTY, Oklahoma -

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says the victims of a car crash along Highway 20 at Skiatook Lake early Wednesday may have been stuck in their car for a while. 

The driver of the wrecked car told News On 6, a passerby stopped to help around 6 a.m. The driver says he and his girlfriend were in the wrecked car for about 4 hours before being spotted.

Troopers say the crash happened just yards from the lake, west of the Osage Park area on Highway 20.

A woman, who was a passenger in the car was taken to the hospital and the man, who was driving, said he was headed west when his car crossed the center line and struck a guardrail. 

That man suffered some minor injuries and there' no word on the woman's injuries. 

Troopers are now trying to determine what caused the crash.
 

