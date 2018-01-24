Bartlesville Fire Department Investigating House Fire

Image courtesy of the Bartlesville Fire Department Facebook page.

The Bartlesville Fire Department is investigating a house fire Wednesday morning.

According to the Bartlesville Fire Department, firefighters responded to a structure fire at 1400 Maple around 6:45 a.m.

When they arrived they found a house fully-involved.

Firefighters determined the house was vacant and no utilities were connected.

A spokesperson for the fire department said they’ve had about a dozen similar fires going back to July 2017.

Fire officials said they don’t have a cause for the fire but are investigating.