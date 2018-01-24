Man Shows Gun, Not Receipt To Broken Arrow Walmart Worker - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Man Shows Gun, Not Receipt To Broken Arrow Walmart Worker

By: Dee Duren, NewsOn6.com
BROKEN ARROW, Oklahoma -

A Tulsa man is in jail after police say he showed a gun to a Walmart worker who was asking to see his receipt. Jack Allen Campbell is being held on a $50,000 bond for armed robbery.

Broken Arrow Police said Campbell was at the Walmart at 4351 West Houston Street Tuesday evening when he pushed a cart of items through an unattended register.

When a store employee asked him to show her his receipt, he pulled out a silver handgun and said, "Here's your receipt, now shut up," an arrest report states.

Police say another worker got his tag number in the parking lot and called them. Employees were able to print out a still photo of him from security video, records show.

Working with Tulsa Police, BA officers said they were able to take the 68-year-old Campbell into custody.

