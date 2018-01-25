Man Uses Stun Gun To Rob Tulsa Convenience Store

Police say a man robbed a Tulsa convenience store Thursday morning with a stun gun.

They say the robbery happened at the Kings Mart in the 7100 block of East 11th Street.

Police say the man entered the store at 6:45 a.m., got a cup of coffee, spilled it and asked for a mop before pulling out the stun gun and pointing it at the clerk.

After getting some money, he ordered the clerk to go into a back room and then ran out of the store.

K9 officers tried to track the man but officers say the dog lost the scent.

They say the store's clerk was not injured.