Oral Roberts University Celebrates Namesake's 100th Birthday

Photo of the Oral Roberts University sign, from Wikipedia. Photo of the Oral Roberts University sign, from Wikipedia.
Image of a bust of Oral Roberts unveiled by the university, showing him praying for a little girl. The bust is based on a photo taken in the 1950s. Image of a bust of Oral Roberts unveiled by the university, showing him praying for a little girl. The bust is based on a photo taken in the 1950s.
TULSA, Oklahoma -

Oral Roberts University celebrated the 100th birthday of its namesake on Wednesday.

Part of the commemoration included the unveiling of a bust of Oral Roberts based on a photo from the 1950s.

This bronze bust was taken from an image from his early healing ministry days, of him praying for a young girl at one of his crusades where thousands of people attended," said Johnie Hampton, a member of the ORU Alumni Board.

In 1961, Roberts purchased the property near 81st and Lewis and began the construction of the university.

Roberts died nine years ago, at the age of 91.

Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
