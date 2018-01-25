Firefighters Respond To Tulsa Apartment Fire

The Tulsa Fire Department is responding to an apartment fire.

Firefighters are at the Autumn Woods Apartments in the 5100 block of South Utica.

Captain Stan May with Tulsa Fire said, according to the apartment office, the building on fire is vacant.

Firefighters are still on the scene putting out the flames and checking to see if anyone was inside.

One resident told News On 6 he lives in the building next to the one on fire and had to evacuate.

It's unknown how the fire started at this point.