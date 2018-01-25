Tulsa Police Searching For ATM Bandits

Tulsa Police hope the public can help them identify three “ATM bandits.”

Police said on January 21, 2018, two men and a woman tried to steal the ATM from the Walgreens in the 8100 block of South Yale.

They said officers have recovered the stolen Dodge pickup used in the crime but are still searching for the suspects.

Police ask anyone with information to contact Detective Mitchell at 918-596-9811 or email gmitchell@cityoftulsa.org.