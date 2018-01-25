Bison Chili - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Bison Chili

Posted: Updated:

Ingredients:

  • 3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • 12 ounces ground bison
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
  • 1 small onion, finely chopped
  • 2 garlic cloves, mashed
  • 1 tablespoon ground cumin
  • 1 tablespoon chili powder
  • 1 tablespoon pure ancho chili powder
  • 1/2 teaspoon red pepper flakes
  • 1 cup canned diced San Marzano tomatoes
  • 1 butternut squash diced, roasted
  • 1/2 cup chicken stock
  • 1 (1" square) piece 70% dark chocolate
  • 1 teaspoon dried oregano
  • 1/2 teaspoon paprika
  • 1/8 ground cinnamon
  • 1 teaspoon salt
  • 1/2 teaspoon chopped fresh oregano

Directions:

  1. Heat a large pot, heat the olive oil over medium-high heat.
  2. Add ground bison and season with the salt and pepper. Cook, stirring occasionally, to brown the meat, 3-5 minutes.
  3. Add onion and saute for 2 minutes.
  4. Add garlic and continue cooking for another 2 minutes.
  5. While stirring, add the cumin, chili powder, ancho chili powder and red pepper flakes. Stir and cook for another minute.
  6. Add the tomatoes, roasted butternut squash and chicken stock. Stir well and bring to a simmer. Reduce heat to low and simmer for 30 minutes, stirring often to prevent sticking.
  7. Add the chocolate, dried oregano, paprika, cinnamon and salt. Stir and let simmer for another 15 minutes.
  8. Add fresh oregano. Adjust the seasoning. Simmer for 5 minutes.
  9. Ladle into bowls and serve with desired accompaniments.
  10. If not serving immediately, let the chili cool then refrigerate for up to 4 days, or freeze up to 1 month.

Special Features

Food

Looking for a great recipe? Find it now & see how it?s all made by watching recipe videos.

Health News

Find the latest health headlines & videos, plus get tips for healthy living.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on The News On 6? Find it here!

Newsletters

Sign up now to receive news, weather, recipes and more from NewsOn6.com

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured on NewsOn6.com

  • Dessert

    Find decadent dessert recipes that are sure to satisfy your sweet tooth.

  • Drinks

    Need a drink recipe? Find the drink you need here.

  • Healthy Cooking

    Live a healthier lifestyle with these healthy cooking recipes.

  • Seafood

    Vary your dinner menu with these easy seafood recipes.

  • Vegetarian

    Thinking about going vegetarian? Try some of these tasty recipes!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.