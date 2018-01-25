BA Teacher Starts Therapy Dog Program For Students

It isn’t just students going to school at Broken Arrow Public Schools.

The school shared a video on its Facebook page showing off the "Tiger Tales" Therapy Dog program.

Teacher Karen Holman started the program as a way to help students with special needs and those going through a tough time.

"The students who are stressed and have anxiety, they will calm, and, physiologically, it has an effect on the heart rate, it lowers the heart rate," she said.

Four dogs visit Broken Arrow High School every Thursday.