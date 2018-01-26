Heavener Schools Take Precautions Following Threatening Note

There is a heavy police presence Friday at Heavener Public Schools after the district received a potential threat on Thursday.

On the district's Facebook page, the school stated it was taking the threat seriously.

KFSM, the CBS affiliate in Fort Smith, says the threat was on a note found in a men’s restroom at the high school.

The district says classes are in session Friday, but extra police officers will be on campus for the rest of the day as a precaution.