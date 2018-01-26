DOC Officers Searching For LeFlore County Escapee

Department of Corrections officers are looking for an inmate who walked away from LeFlore County’s Jim E. Hamilton Correctional Center.

Troy Peiffer was serving time for failing to register as a sex offender when he walked away on December 16, 2017, DOC said.

Corrections officers believe he may be homeless in the Oklahoma City area.

Peiffer is described as 5-feet-11-inches, around 141 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

You’re asked to call the escapee hotline at 866-363-1119 if you see Peiffer.