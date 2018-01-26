DOC Officers Searching For LeFlore County Escapee - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

DOC Officers Searching For LeFlore County Escapee

Mug shot of Troy Peiffer. [DOC] Mug shot of Troy Peiffer. [DOC]
LEFLORE COUNTY, Oklahoma -

Department of Corrections officers are looking for an inmate who walked away from LeFlore County’s Jim E. Hamilton Correctional Center.

Troy Peiffer was serving time for failing to register as a sex offender when he walked away on December 16, 2017, DOC said.

Corrections officers believe he may be homeless in the Oklahoma City area.

Peiffer is described as 5-feet-11-inches, around 141 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

You’re asked to call the escapee hotline at 866-363-1119 if you see Peiffer.

