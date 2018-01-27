Man Killed By FBI Agent In Houston Raid Was Kidnap Victim Being - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Man Killed By FBI Agent In Houston Raid Was Kidnap Victim Being Held For Ransom

Posted: Updated:
HOUSTON, Texas -

An FBI agent fatally shot the victim of a kidnapping during a raid early Thursday at a Houston home, authorities said.  FBI spokeswoman Christina Garza said the agent shot the man shortly before 4 a.m. during an "operation" at the home. The man, who wasn't immediately identified, died later at a hospital.

Police in Conroe, about 40 miles north of Houston, confirmed the man had been kidnapped and held for ransom. 

"The system failed. Whether it was accidental or not, the man is not going home to his family," Conroe Police Chief Philip Dupuis said.  

The man's 12-year-old son told Conroe police that two armed men came into their house demanding $8,000 they said the father owed them. After tying up the boy and his father and ransacking the house, they left with the father, the station reports.

The man's brother reportedly told police he received a call later that day from a man who said he was with "the cartel" and he wanted $20,000 in ransom money or his brother would be killed.

The FBI was called in and they traced the call to a motel near Houston. Nicholas Cunningham, 42, who officials say had family ties to the victim, and Jimmy Sanchez, 38, were arrested at the hotel and charged with aggravated kidnapping and aggravated robbery, KHOU reports. 

They told agents the victim was being held at the northeast Houston home, where police responded just before 4 a.m. Thursday. Another suspect - a woman - was located there along with the man who was being held captive. Other people, including children, also were at the home, according to authorities. 

Conroe officers waited outside while the agents went in, and that's when the shooting happened, the station reports.

It's unclear what led to the gunfire. Charging documents show the victim was still bound when he was killed, KHOU reports.

The FBI's shooting incident review team is now investigating what happened.  Garza said the agent who fired the fatal shot is on administrative leave pending an investigation.

After the shooting, the woman inside the home, Sophia Perez Heath, 35, was also arrested and charged with aggravated kidnapping.  

Dupuis said all three suspects could face murder charges even though they didn't shoot the man because their crime lead to his death. 

The victim's 12-year-old son is in state custody and hasn't been told about his father's death, Dupuis said.  

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.