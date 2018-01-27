Anthony Reaches Milestone As Thunder Beat Pistons 121-108 - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Anthony Reaches Milestone As Thunder Beat Pistons 121-108

Posted: Updated:
By: Associated Press
DETROIT, Michigan -

Carmelo Anthony surpassed the 25,000-point milestone and Russell Westbrook added 31 points, 13 assists and 11 rebounds to lift the surging Oklahoma City Thunder to a 121-108 victory over the Detroit Pistons on Saturday night.

Thunder guard Andre Roberson was taken off on a stretcher in the third quarter after landing hard on the court after trying to jump for an alley-oop. The scary injury put a damper on Oklahoma City's seventh straight victory. It's the NBA's longest current winning streak.

Detroit has lost seven in a row, the league's longest current skid. The Pistons now face back-to-back games against LeBron James and the Cavaliers.

Anthony scored his 25,000th point on a free throw with 8:30 left in the third quarter. That was part of a 15-0 run for the Thunder at the start of the second half that pushed their lead to 27. A group of five Detroit backups helped cut the deficit to nine around the midway point of the fourth, but Oklahoma City was able to hold on.

It wasn't clear if Roberson slipped or if his left leg gave way as he was beginning his jump, but he sailed through the air and appeared to land on his tailbone or lower back. He remained down on the court for a while, lying on his side as concerned teammates gathered around.

The 26-year-old Roberson was able to sit up while being taken off on the stretcher.

Detroit's reserves actually outscored Oklahoma City's 64-25, but the Thunder's starters outscored Detroit's 96-44.

It was the 15th triple-double of the season for Westbrook and the 94th of his career. Anthony scored 21 points and Paul George added 26.

The Thunder host the Philadelphia 76ers on Sunday at 5 p.m.

News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
