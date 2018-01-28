Hip Hop Hooray: Paul Is Now The Oldest Tree Kangaroo In US - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Hip Hop Hooray: Paul Is Now The Oldest Tree Kangaroo In US

Posted: Updated:
By: Associated Press
PROVIDENCE, Rhode Island -

 A kangaroo named Paul has become the oldest living tree kangaroo in the country.

Roger Williams Park Zoo in Providence says the Matschie’s tree kangaroo turned 23 years, three months and four days old on Friday.

The zoo says it knows of no other male tree kangaroo to reach this age anywhere.

Paul has good genes. His mother lived to age 27 at the zoo in Miami.

To celebrate, Paul may get extra sweet potatoes, his favorite.

Paul retired two years ago so he’s kept in a habitat that’s closed to the public.

The zoo says Matschie’s tree kangaroos are native to Papua New Guinea and live to about 8 years old in the wild or 14 years old in captivity.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.