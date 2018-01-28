Woman Regains Priceless Memories After Police Recover Stolen Property

Deputies say a chase led to the recovery of a victim's stolen property.

The woman said it was an awful feeling to come home and realize burglars had been inside her home.

"Someone just busted through. They busted it out. We've now put a little bit more reinforced door back in there," said Lacey Fairchilds.

Fairchilds walked into her Sand Springs home Thursday evening to find her back door kicked in.

"I called Osage County. I called 911 and had them send somebody out because I didn’t know if somebody was still in the house or not. It was very scary," said Fairchilds.

The burglars took several property items, including her guns.

"They got two .22 long rifles, [a] .243 rifle, the Xbox, my crossbow, some controllers, and my laptop," Fairchilds said.

She said the hunting rifles can be replaced, but it's the memories that were taken along with her laptop that are irreplaceable.

"When I found out and I went back in there and I realized they took that laptop it just broke me. It [had] all of our pictures from like 20 years. Anything from the kids, our marriage, everything on there,” Fairchilds said.

Osage County Deputies said they've arrested Gary Day Jr.

Deputies said he led several agencies on a chase Saturday morning and when it was over, they found Fairchild's property in his Jeep.

Fairchilds said she doesn't believe the burglary was a random hit.

"Karma is a funny thing. It has a really good way of working around. So, they'll get what's coming to them," she said.

Fairchilds is thankful police found one of her guns and more importantly, her laptop.

Gary Day Jr. Remains in the Osage County Jail on several complaints including possession of stolen property.