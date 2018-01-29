Oklahoma Man Arrested On Child Molestation Complaints In California

A 24-year-old Oklahoma man accused of "inappropriately touching" girls in California has been arrested and is in jail west of San Jose.

On Tuesday, January 23rd, Ceres Police posted on their Facebook page, they were looking for Christopher James Porter. Their post said he was wanted for questioning, and investigators feared he might return to Oklahoma.

In an update on Thursday, January 25th, police stated Porter had turned himself in and was booked into the Stanislaus County Jail on several complaints including child molestation.

Oklahoma court records show Porter has traffic convictions in Comanche and Pittsburg counties.