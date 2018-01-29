Parents Worry About Aggressive Flu Season

The aggressive flu season continues to take a toll.

The virus has killed at least 37 children across the country and the CDC expects flu-related pediatric deaths to reach record highs, sending parents into a panic.

The flu is now widespread in 49 states including here in Oklahoma, and parents are looking for ways to protect their children from the potentially deadly virus.

New mom Tiffany Hamilton is especially nervous for her 11-month-old baby.

"My child is a NICU baby he spent 36 days in the NICU last February and so everything that comes with that is extra special," Hamilton said.

Which is why this flu season, she and her husband are being extra careful. She says along with other mom's she gives her baby a supplement called elderberry, considered an immune booster.

"All of our babies are taking it I have friends who kids have already had the flu, and so they've been sharing tips with me. I think that yeah we are all a little scared right now," Hamilton said.

Pharmacist DJ Lees turns elderberry powder into gummies. He says, just this weekend, his pharmacy sold more than 900 of them.

"Currently there has been a shortage of what's a mass-produced elderberry gummy so we've been contacted by physicians and patients alike,"Lees said. Lees is the owner of NextGenRx.

He says the supplement is so popular, he has patients that reserve the product.

"I've got pediatricians sending their patients to me for this specifically for those moms, and parents that are concerned," Lees said.

Hamilton said she's taking other precautions as well from cleaning toys to wiping down tables. She hasn't even been to church in months, with the goal of keeping her baby away from the public and safe from the flu.

"Think of your child first, it sounds simple enough," Hamilton said.

As always with any drug check with your doctor first.

Health Experts say one of the best ways to protect yourself is to wash your hands often. It is also not too late to get the flu shot.