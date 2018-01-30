Winds Increase Fire Danger Across Eastern Oklahoma - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Winds Increase Fire Danger Across Eastern Oklahoma

Posted: Updated:
By: Alan Crone, News On 6 Weather
Bio
Connect
Biography
TULSA, Oklahoma -

Cold weather is underway this morning across eastern Oklahoma with most locations in the lower 20s.  Some of the typical colder-valley spots will support lows in the upper teens.  Winds will be mostly light through pre-dawn but some wind chill values will remain for the next few hours.  Later today, the winds are expected to increase across the area as our next upper level system draws closer to the central plains allowing surface pressures to drop to our west.  The result will be temperatures climbing back into the 50s this afternoon along with gusty south winds and increasing fire danger issues.  Southwest surface winds are likely Wednesday from 15 to 30 mph and should allow even warmer air to arrive from the Mexican plateau into Texas.  Some of this will reach southwestern Oklahoma with highs in the lower 70s.  The main impact for our immediate area will be a return to mid or upper 60s near the metro with some lower 60s across far northeast Oklahoma and southeast Kansas.  The trajectory of the surface winds should keep mostly dry air in place across our area with another day of increasing fire spread across Oklahoma. 

Weather Alerts

The first of two fronts will move across the area beginning late Wednesday night into Thursday morning.  with a minor chance of some light precipitation across far eastern Oklahoma or western Arkansas, mostly in the form of light drizzle directly behind the front across far southeastern or east central Oklahoma.  This system will have little impact with precip for most of northeast Oklahoma with north winds and temps back into the upper 40s for highs across northern Oklahoma.  The colder air will be following late Thursday night and will bring us back to near normal Friday with lows in the 20s and highs in the 40s.

WARN Interactive Radar

The scenario(s) with the 2nd system has not changed much over the last 24 hours, yet confidence is increasing in much colder air arriving Sunday into Monday.

The second system arrives late in the weekend as a strong upper level system centered across the Hudson Bay area shoves a medium length wave across the Midwestern U.S. and unleashes more cold air into the nation.   Changes to the weekend forecast are still possible.  We may need a low mention for Saturday precip and a higher mention for Sunday in the form of light snow.  But since the data has such a large spread and is very inconsistent, we’ll not make any major changes to the weekend set of numbers with this morning update.

NewsOn6.com Weather Apps

Thanks for reading the Tuesday morning weather discussion and blog.

  • Travis Meyer's BlogMore>>

  • What A Storm!

    What A Storm!

    Well that was one wild 10 day runs with Oklahoma weather! Record snow of 27" @ Spavinaw and a record state low of -31 in Nowata.More >>
    Well that was one wild 10 day runs with Oklahoma weather! Record snow of 27" @ Spavinaw and a record state low of -31 in Nowata.More >>

  • SHORT COLD BLAST THIS TIME

    SHORT COLD BLAST THIS TIME

    Our strong, but little, storm system that brought cold rain, wind and falling temperatures to Green Country is moving out.More >>
    Our strong, but little, storm system that brought cold rain, wind and falling temperatures to Green Country is moving out.More >>

  • Alan Crone's BlogMore>>

  • Winds Increase Fire Danger Across Eastern Oklahoma

    Winds Increase Fire Danger Across Eastern Oklahoma

    Cold weather is underway this morning across eastern Oklahoma with most locations in the lower 20s.  Some of the typical colder-valley spots will support lows in the upper teens. 

    More >>

    Cold weather is underway this morning across eastern Oklahoma with most locations in the lower 20s.  Some of the typical colder-valley spots will support lows in the upper teens. 

    More >>

  • Back To Cold Air Across Eastern Oklahoma

    Back To Cold Air Across Eastern Oklahoma

    After some spectacular weather this weekend we’re back into the cold air today and tonight.  A cold front has moved across the area last night and will bring gusty north winds and chilly weather back to the state with highs this afternoon in the upper 30s and lower 40s. 

    More >>

    After some spectacular weather this weekend we’re back into the cold air today and tonight.  A cold front has moved across the area last night and will bring gusty north winds and chilly weather back to the state with highs this afternoon in the upper 30s and lower 40s. 

    More >>

Special Features

Bus Stop Forecast

Wondering if you’ll need rain gear for you morning bus trip or afternoon ride home? Ask Alan!

Weather 101

Learn more about weather events that affect Oklahomans

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured on NewsOn6.com

  • Radars

    See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

  • Osage SkyNews 6

    When there is breaking news across the state Osage SkyNews 6 can be first on the scene.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.