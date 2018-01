A two-story home near 87th and Sheridan is heavily damaged by fire. Tulsa firefighters responded to the home in the 8700 block of South 71st East Avenue around 1:30 p.m.

Flames were shooting from the windows of the home and the roof collapsed.

Firefighters had to back out of the house when it became too dangerous to fight from the inside. They are on the roof of the home and are putting out hot spots.

No word yet on any injuries.