Governor Issues Burn Ban For Much Of Western Oklahoma

Governor Mary Fallin has issued a burn ban for much of the western half of the state due to drought and fire danger. Four eastern Oklahoma counties are under county commissioner-issued bans.

“Critical fire weather and worsening drought have created an increased risk for devastating wildfires,” said Fallin. “A burn ban is now necessary to reduce the risk of preventable wildfires and to protect lives and property.”

The governor's burn ban - in effect through February 16th - covers:

Alfalfa, Beaver, Beckham, Blaine, Caddo, Canadian, Carter, Cimarron, Cleveland, Comanche, Cotton, Custer, Dewey, Ellis, Garfield, Garvin, Grady, Grant, Greer, Harmon, Harper, Jackson, Jefferson, Kay, Kingfisher, Kiowa, Logan, Love, Major, McClain, Murray, Noble, Oklahoma, Roger Mills, Stephens, Texas, Tillman, Washita, Woods and Woodward counties.

Atoka, Coal, Pittsburg and Sequoyah counties are under the county commissioners' bans.

“We are asking all Oklahomans to take extra caution to prevent wildfires,” Fallin said. “Citizen actions can certainly play an important role in minimizing fires and to keep our families and businesses safe from harm.”

Learn more about the burn ban at the Oklahoma Forestry Service website.