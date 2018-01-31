Testimony To Resume In Tulsa Man's Murder Trial

Stanley Majors' murder trial continues Wednesday in a Tulsa courtroom. He is accused of killing his Lebanese neighbor in 2016.

Today is day three of the Majors' trial and we're expecting to hear more prosecution testimony this morning.

On Tuesday, jurors listening to the parents of the victim, Khalid Jabara.

His mother, Haifa testified Majors was arrested for hitting her with his car, breaking her arm, legs and ribs.

A police officer also testified, saying Majors told him the Jabaras hated him because he's gay. The same officer also testified Majors made sexual advances towards him.

Stanley Majors is charged shooting and killing Jabara outside his home.