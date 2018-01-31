Proposed State Law Would Prohibit Protest Interruption

AT&T says land lines with the (405) area code and a (745) prefix will be affected after a fiber optic line was cut Wednesday.More >>
The U.S. Chemical Safety Board is in the early stages of a full investigation of last week's fatal gas well explosion near Quinton.More >>
A train carrying GOP legislators to retreat in West Virginia has hit a truck. Oklahoma Senator James Lankford and Representative Tom Cole were on board and are unhurt.More >>
Several different agencies and volunteers are working to clean up a protected eagle nesting area and provide help for Tulsa's homeless at 91st and Riverside.More >>
