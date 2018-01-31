CDC Director Resigns After Report About Tobacco Stock Trading - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

CDC Director Resigns After Report About Tobacco Stock Trading


WASHINGTON -

Brenda Fitzgerald, the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, has resigned following a report that she traded tobacco stock while leading the agency tasked with reducing use of tobacco. The Department of Health and Human Services accepted Fitzgerald's resignation.

"This morning Secretary Azar accepted Dr. Brenda Fitzgerald's resignation as Director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention," the Health and Human Services department said in a statement.

"Dr. Fitzgerald owns certain complex financial interests that have imposed a broad recusal limiting her ability to complete all of her duties as the CDC Director," the statement said. "Due to the nature of these financial interests, Dr. Fitzgerald could not divest from them in a definitive time period. After advising Secretary Azar of both the status of the financial interests and the scope of her recusal, Dr. Fitzgerald tendered, and the Secretary accepted, her resignation. The Secretary thanks Dr. Brenda Fitzgerald for her service and wishes her the best in all her endeavors." 

According to the CDC, Fitzgerald was appointed as the 17th director of the agency as well as the Administrator of the Agency for Toxic Substances and Disease Registry on July 7, 2017.

A board-certified obstetrician-gynecologist who practiced medicine for three decades, she previously served as Georgia's Department of Public Health commissioner and state health officer from 2011 to 2017. 

