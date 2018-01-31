OU Fraternity Suspends All Activities Pending Investigation - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

NEWS

OU Fraternity Suspends All Activities Pending Investigation

Posted: Updated:
NORMAN, Oklahoma -

The OU chapter of the Delta Upsilon fraternity is under investigation and has suspended all activities, according to the university Wednesday.

A spokesperson for the university says the outcome of the investigation will determine the fraternity’s future.

At this time, the reason for the investigation has not been released.

This is a developing story, stay with News 9 and News9.com for updates.

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive
Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.