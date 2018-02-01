Tulsa Police Begin Month Long Seatbelt Enforcement

Starting Thursday, February 1st, and for the rest of the month, police will be cracking down on people not wearing a seatbelt.

Officers will be randomly monitoring the Riverside and Gilcrease areas.

The department reminds drivers to remain alert, don't use any electronic communication devices and to always properly secure their seatbelt as well secure any children in the vehicle in a proper child restraint system.

The fine for not properly wearing a seatbelt is $20 for adults and $25 for children.

Officers tell News On 6, no warnings will be issued.