Overturned Semi Blocks Lanes In Okmulgee County - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Overturned Semi Blocks Lanes In Okmulgee County

Posted: Updated:
OKMULGEE COUNTY, Oklahoma -

A semi-trucked rolled over and blocked the southbound lanes of Highway 75 in Okmulgee County Thursday.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is responding to a crash on Preston Road, south of Beggs.

Troopers said the overturned semi was going south on Highway 75 and missed the exit to Highway 16. The trooper said the semi slowed down at Preston Road to try a U-turn when it was hit by another semi and knocked over.

Wreckers are working to right the semi. Once they do, the southbound lanes of Highway 75 will re-open.

Traffic is being diverted to Highway 16, Highway 52 and Highway 62.

There were initial reports of an injury, but OHP said no one was hurt.

No time frame was giving for how long the cleanup will take.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.