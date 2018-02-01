Overturned Semi Blocks Lanes In Okmulgee County

A semi-trucked rolled over and blocked the southbound lanes of Highway 75 in Okmulgee County Thursday.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is responding to a crash on Preston Road, south of Beggs.

Troopers said the overturned semi was going south on Highway 75 and missed the exit to Highway 16. The trooper said the semi slowed down at Preston Road to try a U-turn when it was hit by another semi and knocked over.

Wreckers are working to right the semi. Once they do, the southbound lanes of Highway 75 will re-open.

Traffic is being diverted to Highway 16, Highway 52 and Highway 62.

There were initial reports of an injury, but OHP said no one was hurt.

No time frame was giving for how long the cleanup will take.