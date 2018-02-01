TPD Seeks Man Suspected Of Passing Counterfeit Bills

The Tulsa Police Department's Financial Crimes Unit is asking for the public's assistance in identifying a person of interest who they suspect was passing counterfeit $100 bills.

TPD along with the U.S. Secret Service is trying to get an identification of the man who they say has gone into area Walmart stores and loaded a Green Dot prepaid card using counterfeit money.

Authorities hope someone will recognize the man or his jacket. They said he was a passenger in a silver Jeep Cherokee.

If you have any information about the man, contact Detective Joe Morgan at jmorgan@cityoftulsa.org or CrimeStoppers at 918-596-COPS.