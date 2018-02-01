Wagoner County Man Accused Of Child Sex Abuse Turns Himself In

A Wagoner County man accused of child sex abuse turned himself in.

Deputies responded to a complaint of child sexual abuse in the Coweta area of Wagoner County on January 5, 2018.

It was reported to deputies that 30-year-old Patrick Martinez sexually abused two juvenile family members.

After an investigation, investigators presented findings to the District Attorney’s Office who filed two charges of child sexual abuse against Martinez.

Deputies said Martinez turned himself in on January 31, 2018.