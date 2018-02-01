Bomb Squad Finds IED Inside Home Near Berryhill

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol Bomb Squad found an IED at a home less than half a mile from Chandler Park near Berryhill.

Deputies said they found what looked like two homemade bombs in the home after serving a search warrant. Those turned out to be two pieces of one bomb, deputies said.

The Tulsa County Sheriff's Office served two search warrants Thursday at two separate homes suspected to be involved in a chop shop ring.

During the search, deputies found at least four stolen cars and are still running VIN numbers on others.

They also found drugs and the homemade bomb. The OHP Bomb Squad deactivated the bomb and removed it from the home. There is no threat to the neighborhood, they said.

Deputies have two men in custody, Jared Reeder and Brandon Walker. Deputies said they have been watching the two since a Bixby car theft in September 2017.

"What was happening was that Jared Reader would use that tow truck that you saw in the front yard of the first location to steal cars off of car lots, off the side of the road, and then he would bring them, we believe, to Mr. Brandon Walker's house at this location where they would be chopped up and sold for parts," said Casey Roebuck with the Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said they are expecting to make more arrests once they clear the scene.

Law enforcement said not only did one of the suspects live at the home where the bomb was found, but said his two children, both under 10 years old, also lived there.